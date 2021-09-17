Nonce Blox: Asia's Blockchain Dev Studio NonceBlox is Breathing Life into Blockchain Ideas

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Despite the current state of the world's economy following the Covid-19 pandemic, blockchain technology has enabled many people all over the world. Many investors in cryptocurrency over the past year have been made millionaires, new companies have emerged despite many more non-crypto-related companies being liquidated and a growing NFT boom has seen many creatives make astronomical profits.

It is no stretch of the imagination to say that this period is one of the most illustrious in blockchain's short history and the barrier to entry into the industry is being progressively lowered allowing an increasing number of people to gain access either as consumers or as producers.

That barrier has been lowered even more by the blockchain development studio: Nonceblox . It is a trailblazer in a relatively new field. With most people looking to create their dapps and even more people looking just to invest for profit, Nonceblox has found for itself a niche that will undoubtedly allow it to remain relevant in the industry for years to come.

With such a pioneering mindset Nonceblox is dedicated to providing blockchain solutions to companies of all sizes. From modest startups to mid-sized enterprises, the team will work closely with clients to build commercially scalable blockchain products.

Consumers Will Gain Access To Over 30 Years Of Combined Experience

Nonceblox is dedicated to taking ideas from conceptualization to execution. With over 30 years of top level crypto management experience, Nonceblox is well equipped to handle all blockchain-related projects. To date, they have served over 200 clients and have guided projects in DeFi, NFTs, Metaverses, IDOs, Enterprise DLTs and many others.

The team is fully committed to the progress of both its clients and employees.

"A cursory Twitter search brought one tweet to attention that fully emphasized this. User @canarygrapher said; "It's already been 2 weeks interning at @Nonceblox_, and I still remember how HR asked me to turn off slack notifications after office hours

I love how this company is spoiling me right from my internship."

The team is primed and ready to cater to any needs on multiple networks. Bitcoin , Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Tezos, some of the most popular chains, are just few of the many networks the team is available to work on. As it stands, the team comprises over 300 developers. This makes them Asia's largest blockchain-only development studio and they house a variety of talent including; architects, tokensale advisers, and consultants all dedicated to taking blockchain projects to fruition.

To this effect, the company also offers services such as Smart Contract services, Audits, Custom Dapp solutions, Security token offerings, NFT development, Defi apps, Whitepaper creation, IDO marketing, Market making and Use Case Analysis.

Levelling up the Game in the Blockchain Space

With a stellar team and visionary goals, Nonceblox is poised to take the industry by storm. Their commitment to perfection has given them over 200 completed contracts so far and the team is still looking forward to building cutting-edge solutions.

Some other clients and partnerships include The Sandbox, Mintable, Embersword, Superfarm, Tryshowtime, Arkane Network, Vulcanverse, Cashaa, Tdefi, Biconomy, Everest, Certik, BSCPad, RedKite, Defi 11, DAOVentures, NiftyPays, ArcadeNetwork, ForestKnight, etc. This list barely even scratches the surface and a full one can be found on the company's website .

With a variety of partnerships and clientele already under its belt, it seems Nonceblox is gaining increased recognition in the crypto space. Layer-2 Ethereum solution, Polygon is already on board and has inked a partnership with the Nonce Blox team. Polygon has a well-proven track record and with faster and cheaper transactions, it will be a welcome addition.

Contact:

Annie Clain

Outreach Manager

Contact@blockchainprbuzz.com

SOURCE: Nonce Blox

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664518/Asias-Blockchain-Dev-Studio-NonceBlox-is-Breathing-Life-into-Blockchain-Ideas