Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Crown Sterling, a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies and engineer of the quantum-resistant cryptocurrency, the Crown Sovereign, announced yesterday that it has launched its blockchain explorer. Crown Sterling's release of their blockchain explorer makes the project a recognized live network on Polkadot. The Crown Sterling blockchain is the first to implement quantum-resistant, one-time pad encryption as an option for a blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network.

