The "Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe homogeneous precious metal catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 18.9%

Increasing preference for homogeneous catalyst over heterogeneous ones owing to their specific features, especially associated with selectivity, drive the market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness a significant hike in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic as PGM catalysts are utilized in the formulation of several APIs, such as a few antibiotics used for Covid-19 treatment.

The demand for the product is likely to be prominent from the pharmaceutical biomedical and petroleum refining end-use industries. In addition, the presence of refineries at prime locations, coupled with top oil gas companies, is estimated to contribute to the product demand. Moreover, growth in the agrochemicals and power generation sectors in the European economies is anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

In addition, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it has received from high-value product segments. For instance, the application of catalysts in an automobile reduces carbon emissions that are harmful to the environment and, thus, their application is highly promoted by the governments. In addition, increasing energy demand from economies, such as France, Slovakia, Hungary, Belgium, Sweden, and Bulgaria, is likely to drive the market.

The presence of adequate oil reserves in countries including Russia, Norway, the U.K., and Italy, is expected to further complement the market growth in the region. Consequently, major market participants are shifting their focus toward increasing capacities and catering to the growing demand across geographies.

Market players in the region are focusing on innovation for the development of advanced products to exhibit better performance during the process. Such factors have bolstered the market growth in the region. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected several key economies, such as Italy and Germany, limiting the market growth.

The governments in these countries had imposed complete lockdown, which restricted the movement of all forms hampering the overall oil consumption by the transportation sector. In addition, curtailed commercial and industrial activities have further reduced fuel consumption.

Consequently, refiners are forced to cut their production instantly, which may result in high expenses once the situation settles. Furthermore, some refiners are projected to lose their share to competitors, which is expected to hamper the overall product demand in the short run.

Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market Report Highlights

The market is moderately consolidated with the presence of multinationals striving to fulfill the rising demand

Market players are intensely focused on optimizing managing supply efficiency and ensuring their ability to compete with other players by enhancing operating efficiency, increasing productivity, reducing lead time, and addressing sourcing requirements

Manufacturers supply their products to various end-use industries, including pharmaceutical biomedical, refineries, agrochemicals, electrochemical, and power generation, through various distribution channels, such as direct-supply contracts and third-party supply contracts with vendors and wholesalers

Strategic alliances by key players with research institutions to enhance product innovation capabilities are likely to be witnessed more during the forecast period

The introduction of different recycling concepts for metal catalysts; for instance, with organic solvent nanofiltration or scrap catalytic converter recycling, is predicted to drive the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst: Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Supply Demand Analysis

3.6 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market Dynamics

3.7 Impact of COVID19 Pandemic

3.8 Analysis of recycling of homogenous catalysts

3.9 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Industry Analysis Porter's

3.10. Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Industry Analysis PESTEL

Chapter 4 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

4.2 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

4.2.1 Platinum

4.2.2 Palladium

4.2.3 Rhodium

4.2.4. Ruthenium

4.2.5 Iridium

4.2.6 Gold

4.2.7 Others

Chapter 5 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market: End-use Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1 End-use Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

5.2 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

5.2.2 Refineries

5.2.3 Agrochemicals

5.2.4 Fine Chemicals

5.2.5 Electrochemical

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Other Industrial

Chapter 6 Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market: Country Wise Estimates Trend Analysis

6.1 Country Wise Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

6.2. Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 The U.K.

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Russia

6.2.7 Poland

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Competitive Environment Analysis

7.3. Competitive Heat Map Analysis

7.4 Company Market Position Analysis

7.5 Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Haldor Topsoe

Johnson Matthey Plc

Clariant

Umicore

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Heraeus Holding

American Elements

Chimet

Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd

