Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Odd Molly International AB tas bort/ The observation status for Odd Molly International AB is removed (171/21)

Den 5 maj 2021 gavs aktierna i Odd Molly International AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus efter att Bolaget ingått ett avtal om försäljning av dess dotterbolag Odd Molly Sverige AB mot betalning i form av aktier i We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB (publ) ("WRSD") samt meddelat sin avsikt att dela ut erhållna aktier i WRSD till Bolagets aktieägare, varför Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att genomföra en granskning av Bolaget i syfte att säkerställa dess uppfyllande av tillämpliga noteringskrav. Idag, den 17 september 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Nasdaq Stockholm AB bedömt att Bolaget, även efter den planerade utdelningen av aktierna i WRSD, kommer att anses uppfylla tillämpliga noteringskrav. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Odd Molly International AB (ODD, ISIN-kod SE0002017657, orderboks-ID 40936) omedelbart ska tas bort. On May 5, 2021, the shares in Odd Molly International AB (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Odd Molly Sverige AB against payment in the form of shares in We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB (publ) ("WRSD") and also communicated its intention to distribute the obtained shares in WRSD to the Company's shareholders, resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm AB having decided to conduct an examination of the Company in order to ensure its compliance with applicable listing requirements. Today, September 17, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that the Company, also following the planned dividend of the obtained shares in WRSD, will meet the applicable listing requirements. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Odd Molly International AB (ODD, ISIN code SE0002017657, order book ID 40936) shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB