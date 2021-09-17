Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVAQ ISIN: SE0002017657 Ticker-Symbol: 1OL 
Frankfurt
17.09.21
17:17 Uhr
1,667 Euro
+0,039
+2,40 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2021 | 17:53
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Odd Molly International AB tas bort/ The observation status for Odd Molly International AB is removed (171/21)

Den 5 maj 2021 gavs aktierna i Odd Molly International AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus efter att Bolaget ingått ett avtal om försäljning av dess
dotterbolag Odd Molly Sverige AB mot betalning i form av aktier i We aRe Spin
Dye (WRSD) AB (publ) ("WRSD") samt meddelat sin avsikt att dela ut erhållna
aktier i WRSD till Bolagets aktieägare, varför Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att
genomföra en granskning av Bolaget i syfte att säkerställa dess uppfyllande av
tillämpliga noteringskrav. 

Idag, den 17 september 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Nasdaq Stockholm AB bedömt att Bolaget, även efter den
planerade utdelningen av aktierna i WRSD, kommer att anses uppfylla tillämpliga
noteringskrav. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för aktierna i Odd Molly International AB (ODD, ISIN-kod SE0002017657,
orderboks-ID 40936) omedelbart ska tas bort. 

On May 5, 2021, the shares in Odd Molly International AB (the "Company") were
given observation status after the Company had entered into an agreement to
sell its subsidiary Odd Molly Sverige AB against payment in the form of shares
in We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB (publ) ("WRSD") and also communicated its
intention to distribute the obtained shares in WRSD to the Company's
shareholders, resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm AB having decided to conduct an
examination of the Company in order to ensure its compliance with applicable
listing requirements. 

Today, September 17, 2021, the Company published a press release with
information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that the Company, also
following the planned dividend of the obtained shares in WRSD, will meet the
applicable listing requirements. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Odd Molly International AB (ODD, ISIN code
SE0002017657, order book ID 40936) shall be removed with immediate effect. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.