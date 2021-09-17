Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Mittendrin in der 100 Mrd. Dollar COVID-19-Industrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
17.09.21
17:35 Uhr
3,576 Euro
-0,018
-0,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5503,57218:01
3,5463,56618:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2021 | 17:53
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: bp charters Safe Zephyrus in 2022

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('bp') has chartered the Safe Zephyrus to provide gangway connected operations to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

The firm duration of the contract, starting Q1 2022, is 10 months with up to four months of options.

The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world's most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load.

The value of the contract firm duration is USD 35.5 million, and the firm duration including options value is USD 49.3 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

17 September 2021
Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


BP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.