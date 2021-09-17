MIDATECH PHARMA

Midatech is a drug-delivery technology company focused on re-engineering existing therapeutics to improve their bioavailability and delivery. A strategic review in 2020 has translated into a broadened pipeline with the Q Sphera platform at its core (polymer microsphere technology for sustained drug release). The most clinically advanced asset is the Phase II ready MTX110 (MidaSolve platform, which liquifies insoluble oral therapies for improved drug delivery) targeting brain cancers such as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and glioblastoma (GBM). Prospective out-licensing deals for the Q-Sphera portfolio and start of the MTX110 Phase II trials in the coming months should be the next catalysts.

