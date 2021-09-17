DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (The "Company")

1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them a) Name Annette Barbara Powley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each Description of the financial instrument a) Identification Code GB00BFYYL325 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares - acquired as part of a dividend reinvestment. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 99.514p 123

e) Date of the transaction 13.09.2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

