Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 septembre/September 2021)

The common shares of Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway") is a federally licensed cultivator of high quality greenhouse cannabis through lean, high-margin cultivation methods for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. In Canada, Greenway sells dried bud cannabis product to provincially authorized retailers, distributors, and federally licensed entities in accordance with the Cannabis Act (Canada).

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (« Greenway ») est un cultivateur sous licence fédérale de cannabis de serre de haute qualité grâce à des méthodes de culture maigres et à forte marge pour le marché canadien du cannabis. Greenway a son siège social à Kingsville, en Ontario, et s'appuie sur son expertise en agriculture et en cannabis dans son aspiration à être l'un des principaux cultivateurs de cannabis au Canada. Au Canada, Greenway vend des produits de cannabis à têtes séchées à des détaillants, des distributeurs et des entités autorisés par le gouvernement fédéral conformément à la Loi sur le cannabis (Canada).

Issuer/Émetteur: Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GWAY Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 121 632 019 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 10 333 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 39679F 10 4 ISIN: CA 39679F 10 4 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 21 septembre/September 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 Mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GWAY. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com