Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Canna 8 Investment Trust (TSXV: RCR.P) ("Canna 8" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 21, 2021, trading of the units of Canna 8 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will resume on Monday, September 20, 2021.

About the Trust:

Canna 8 is a capital pool company pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. Except as specifically contemplated in such policies, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Trust will not carry-on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative. For further information please see all relevant documents, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information concerning Canna 8 Investment Trust, please contact:

Dean Parmar, CEO and Trustee of Canna 8 Investment Trust

dean@simplexinvestment.com or 780-499-7833

Notice on forward-looking statements:

