Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet - massive Neubewertung hat gerade begonnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
17.09.21
20:48 Uhr
0,796 Euro
-0,016
-1,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7600,79217.09.
0,7620,80217.09.
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2021 | 01:56
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) its final short form base shelf prospectus and an amended technical report (the "Amended Technical Report") for its Rocher Deboule mineral property (the "Property"). The Company has also filed and an amended annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2020 (the "Amended AIF").

As a result of a prospectus review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property which was originally published on October 25, 2020. The Amended Technical Report contains no material differences to the original technical report for the Rocher Deboule Project. The Amended AIF incorporates the executive summary from the Amended Technical Report and is thus accordingly amended; it contains no material differences from the original annual information form filed on June 8, 2021.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

For more information, please contact:
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664647/American-Manganese-Files-Final-Prospectus-and-Amended-Disclosure-Documents

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.