FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to Feature Cosmos Network's (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM) Interviews with Both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer, "Bitboy Crypto"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2021 / FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, September 19, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

Joining the New to The Street's TV show, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , featuring Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) and Mr. Ben Armstrong "BitBoy Crypto" ; cryptocurrency expert and internationally recognized podcast influencer. Both parties come together via W3BT: Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition to discuss with New to The Street host, Jane King, the successes at Cosmos and why the DeFi interoperability platform works. As a one source interoperable platform Cosmos bridges all types and tiers of decentralized finance projects, and Mr. Zhong gives several examples on the "HOW" of this ecosystem. " BitBoy," Mr. Armstrong , explains the need for Cosmos and its token ATOM, and explains why it remains at the top -50 of cryptocurrencies. Both talk about Cosmos core functionality as being able to move across other blockchain trading platforms without being limited to swap transaction fees and other technological limitations typically used in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem. The televised viewers can get a chance to understand the Cosmos' token ATOM as a gravity bridge, that is stackable without the current blockchain limitations.

New to The Street's 231st TV show lineup, features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. interviews with Company's representatives Mr. Pablo Diaz and Mr. Troy Clymer.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network's ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interviews with Mr. Sam Eliott, CEO and Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

4). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) interview with Mr. Darryl Hillock, Founder.

5). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.'s interview with Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

6). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network 's (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) interviews with both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer , " BitBoy Crypto ."

7) American Premium Water Corporation, Inc.'s Interview with Ryan Fishoff, CEO and David Howie, COO.

8). Sekur's® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) "SPECIAL SEGEMENT" interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. returns to New to the Street on this week's show, talking with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Both Mr. Pablo Diaz and Mr. Troy Clymer, Company representatives, give a comprehensive update on Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.'s growth in the renewable, "Green Energy" industry. Through acquisitions and organic sales growth, the Company did about $19M in sales for the month of July 2021 and have an expected revenue run-rate of $100M in 2022. Both representative talk about the ongoing success at SIRC, and how each wholly owned subsidiaries have synergies amongst themselves, creating accretive value in revenue growth in the renewable sectors. With only less than 3% residual and less than 1% commercial use of solar, SIRC looks forward to extraordinary growth as the mass population continues in the deployment of "Green" solutions and technologies. Both Mr. Diaz and Mr. Clymer highlight the value propositions of the Company, and a future listing of its SIRC shares on the NASDAQ market.

Once again on this week's New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. He gives host Jane King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. He further explains why the Company continues to grow because they don't use big tech platforms for internet connectivity, don't have an open-source codes, and more importantly, NEVER mine your data "FOR SALE." Since the inception of the Company in 2007, Mr. Ghiai wanted a technology company which focused on data security, he gives a brief history of the Company and its stock listings on the OTC Market, Canadian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange. A subscriber base platform whereas sensitive information can be transmitted to non-subscribers without information being hacked, Alain explains the uniqueness of his technological platform and its built-in security features. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers, which gives customer a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. With over $7T dollars lost annually worldwide in cybersecurity breaches, Mr. Alain Ghiai can see a very bright future for GlobeX Data, Ltd and their shareholders. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

Mr. Sam Elliott, CEO and Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ), join host Jane King on New to The Street TV. Both individuals explain Kylin Network's current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. "D-Data", a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data, both Sam and Dylan, give examples of decentralized blockchain platforms verses legacy limited access platforms on data and financial currently used application in the technology market. The Kylin ecosystem continues to gain recognition in the global crypto industry, and the new business models coming forth from the monetarization of data, utilizing the Kylin Network, appears limitless. Both individual provide the viewers ideas of the future beyond the standard mining data, and the limitations of such standard currently used by both small and large organizations.

Mr. Darryl Hillock, founder of Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) joins the New to The Street show, explaining to Jane King, show's host, the Company's music streaming business based on a blockchain, its "Song" token. Mr. Hillock explain the comprehensive differences between Beatify Audio's streaming platform and the common used music streaming platform, Spotify. A major difference is the pay-out to musical artist, whereas Beatify pays 5X more to the artist for their composures. Based on a "Free Trade" business model, Mr. Hillock explains how listeners and music artists both win on Beatify's streaming platform and explains how tokens are earned and transferred between listeners and music artists. As a new streaming platform based on tokenomics -"Song" token, Beatify changes the legacy platform on revenue generation for musicians and their creativity.

New to the Street TV welcomes back to the show, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biontech, Inc. Mr. Deneault provides in-depth updated discussion with host Jane King about their Company's products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp's growing facility in Montana. The viewers will get a complete understanding of BBBT's integrated business model and receive updates on the Company pending on Federal and US State EPA registrations for use. Mr. Deneault gives the viewers an update on the progress of up-listing the Company's share on OTC MARKETS' OTCQB trading platform.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs a "SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the views with his "HACK of The WEEK," giving another real-world problem in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. He explains on this week's show about the evolution of encryption technology not keeping pace with the sophistication of the hackers, and the encryption technology gives a false sense of users' security, and it is useless to protect one's data. Whenever an app asks for your phone number, that is viewed a major RED-FLAG, because most hacks occur from a cell phone number. He explains that the Sekur® platform ask of no phone numbers of its subscribers and he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data's suite of products are superior in the cybersecurity war on data.

American Premium Water Corporation, Inc. CEO, Ryan Fishoff and COO, David Howie, both talk with Jane King, host, New To The Street TV about their business, their brands, and their plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. They both provide exciting news about the Company as a CBD sponsor at AVP Pro Beach Volleyball. The Association of Volleyball Professionals ("AVP") is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players. Further, as being the first Company to be a sponsor with a major professional sports organization featuring its CBD products, the interview gives viewers the chance to understand the growth proposition at HIPH. The Company's subsidiary CaliBear Life LLC's, CBD product CaliBear, are available for order on calibearlife.com . The AVP tournament in Chicago got tremendous exposure for CaliBear with fans in attendance.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.:

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work - www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd.:

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com ;Twitter: @globexdata.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About Beatify (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing block chain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians in a direct and real way. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real time! It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their own musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/ .

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc.:

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstream TM , eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/

About Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM):

The goal at Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to easily spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. This allows ATOM token holders to collectively steer the future of the network. The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Before, the Cosmos Network, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the hardest blockchain problems of scalability, usability and interoperability. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework, each powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant), allowing developers to fully customize their decentralized applications and focus on business logic. At Cosmos, we're building the "Internet of Blockchains"- https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About American Premium Water Corporation, Inc.:



American Premium Water, Inc . is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands- http:// www.lalpinahydrocbd.com , CaliBear - http:// www.calibearlife.com , Vanexxe - http://www.vanexxe.com , Plant + body essentials - http://www.plantbodyessentials.co and https://www.americanpremiumwater.com/

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664658/New-to-The-Street-to-Feature-Cosmos-Networks-CRYPTOATOM-ATOM-Interviews-with-Both-Mr-Peng-Zhong-CEO-of-Tendermint-and-Ben-Armstrong-Podcast-Influencer-Bitboy-Crypto