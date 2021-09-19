ATX TR unchangend, Shocking News for Valneva sent the Stock down 43 percent.. News came from Valneva (2), Strabag, Vienna Airport, RHI Magnesita, UBM Development, Erste Group, Agrana, Andritz, Infineon, Strabag and AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,12% to 7.225,19 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 32,18%. Up to now there were 116 days with a positive and 66 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,78% away, from the low 32,18%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,37%, the weakest is Friday with -0,01%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien 6,95% in front of Strabag 5,52% and OMV 4,44%. And the following stocks performed worst: Wienerberger -8,24% in front of FACC -7,6% and Rosenbauer -7,33% ....

