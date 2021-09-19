Valneva: Austrian/French specialty vaccine company Valneva announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government ("HMG") in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate. HMG has alleged that the Company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this. Valneva is continuing its VLA2001 development plan. Testing for the Company's pivotal Phase 3 trial, Cov-Compare, is ongoing at Public Health England ("PHE"). Valneva recently announced that its Phase 3 results are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter and that these results will form part of its rolling submission for conditional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...