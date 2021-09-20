- (PLX AI) - BAWAG targets EPS over EUR 7.25 and dividend over EUR 4 in medium term, the company said.
- • Dividend for 2021 is expected to be EUR 2.60, with EPS over EUR 5
- • Also targets group RoTCE >17% and CIR of EUR 750 million
- • Introduces 2025 ESG Targets: >50% reduction of own scope 1 & 2 emissions, annual new business green lending > EUR 1.6 billion and female gender quota of 33% for both Supervisory Board and Senior Leadership Team
- • Plans share buyback in 2022
- • Says increase in earnings and overall profitability will be driven by core revenue growth, continued efficiency measures, and normalized risk and regulatory costs
BAWAG GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de