- (PLX AI) - Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800.
- • Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50
- • Knowit is likely to deliver an average annual EPS growth of 15-20% over the next 5 years, Handelsbanken estimates
- • The multiples Knowit shares trade at should rise by 30-40% over the next 5 years as the market realizes the company's potential: Handelsbanken
