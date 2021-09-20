Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announces its participation in the following events:

SFAF Meeting September 27, 2021 8:30 am- Paris

Investor Access Event September 27-28, 2021 Paris

On these occasions, the Company's management will highlight the financial results for the 1st half of 2021, the acceleration of the partnership strategy and the growth opportunities for its entire range of connected medical devices.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR). For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

Contacts:

CONTACTS BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

Chairman of the Board

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

Chief Executive Officer

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

CONTACTS ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

Nicolas DANIELS

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22