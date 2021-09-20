Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-09-20 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2021 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Public offering TLN 24.09.2021 IUTE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2021 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription with rights VLN 20.09.2021 for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2021 - LHV Group LHV1T Public offering TLN 29.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Public offering TLN 15.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB02029A auction LTGNB02029A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.09.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA000029A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.09.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.