UPM-Kymmene Corporation: The UN recognises UPM as the only forest industry representative and the only Finnish company in the Global Compact LEAD network

(UPM, 20 September 2021 at 9:00 EEST) - UPM has today been recognised as one of the world's 37 most sustainable companies by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The company received the LEAD Participant status as the only forest industry representative and the only Finnish company. UPM has had the LEAD status since 2016 already.



"LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes - like the ones announced as LEAD today - that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world," says SandaOjiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

"Responsibility is integrated into our Biofore strategy. Our clear purpose - We create a future beyond fossils - is guiding our daily operations," says Sami Lundgren, VP, UPM Responsibility. "UPM has made two significant global climate commitments, UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and The Climate Pledge by Amazon and The Global Optimism, both initiatives showing the way towards net-zero emissions," Sami Lundgren continues. UPM's goal is to mitigate climate change and drive value creation through innovating novel products, committing to a 65% CO 2 emission reduction and by practicing climate-positive forestry.

For more information about Global Compact, please check Global Compact LEAD website.

