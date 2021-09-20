DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE FORMULATION IN ANIMALS
Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 20th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the development of a "non-injectable" second generation COVID vaccine, AccuVAC-IN002, for intranasal delivery.
Vaccination against SARS2-COVID was initially efficient at slowing down viral spreading across the globe. However, the arrival of new and more infectious strains is challenging to current vaccines for two main reasons. First, detected mutations can escape generated humoral responses. Second, researchers found that people infected with the Delta strain carry 1260 times more virus in their nasal cavity compared to the original version of the coronavirus. The latter point is extremely important as current vaccination strategies do not ensure protection from this airborne transmission at mucosal sites, which represent the initial site of infection. This means that vaccinated individuals can still be infected and possibly develop life-threatening symptoms.
In addition to its vaccine development for infectious disease, as previously announced on May 25, 2021 press release, Defence is advancing on its DC vaccine program against cancer with its AccuVAC-D001. Development and additional news on the DC vaccine for cancer will be released in the near future. Defence and its AccumTM technology platform positions the Company on the path for future development of universal therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases.
Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.
