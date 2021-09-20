DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE FORMULATION IN ANIMALS



Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 20th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the development of a "non-injectable" second generation COVID vaccine, AccuVAC-IN002, for intranasal delivery.

Vaccination against SARS2-COVID was initially efficient at slowing down viral spreading across the globe. However, the arrival of new and more infectious strains is challenging to current vaccines for two main reasons. First, detected mutations can escape generated humoral responses. Second, researchers found that people infected with the Delta strain carry 1260 times more virus in their nasal cavity compared to the original version of the coronavirus. The latter point is extremely important as current vaccination strategies do not ensure protection from this airborne transmission at mucosal sites, which represent the initial site of infection. This means that vaccinated individuals can still be infected and possibly develop life-threatening symptoms.



"With Defence's new AccuVAC-IN002 formulation, we are able to induce both IgA and IgG antibody responses both systemically and at mucosal sites. This would ensure a transmission-blocking effect that will not only halt initial infection but will also ensure close to a 100% blockade in viral shedding" says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics. In addition, our new AccuVAC-IN002 formulation can be further developed to become a "universal" vaccine capable of targeting 4-8 strains simultaneously, which would provide effective protection against all known variants and future emerging strains, he added.



The AccuVAC-IN002 is one of the vaccines designed and developed by Defence to advance against the SARS-COVID virus. The current progression of the SARS-COVID virus suggest that we may be facing a new influenza-like seasonal virus requiring a new vaccine every 6-12 months. Defence is therefore dedicated to fight this airborne disease and any other emerging pathogens through its vaccine development program.

In addition to its vaccine development for infectious disease, as previously announced on May 25, 2021 press release, Defence is advancing on its DC vaccine program against cancer with its AccuVAC-D001. Development and additional news on the DC vaccine for cancer will be released in the near future. Defence and its AccumTM technology platform positions the Company on the path for future development of universal therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases.



The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.



About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com



