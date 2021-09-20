- (PLX AI) - Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.
- • The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which is set to become operational in 2025
- • The 100 MW of green power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores
- • REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040
- • Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to become operational in 2025, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021
