- (PLX AI) - Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.
- • Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020
- • Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming years
- • Says activities that contribute to the shift to decarbonised electricity production, better energy efficiency of buildings, cities and industries and the shift to a sustainable mobility, referred to as energy transition solutions, accounted for 70% of the Group's 2020 revenue
- • Spie announces today its objective to have, in 2025, 67% of its procurement made with suppliers having set ambitious carbon footprint reduction targets
- • Spie announces today its objective to halve the number of employee severe accidents in 2025 (vs. 2019)
