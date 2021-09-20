- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca shares should outperform the market today after unprecedented data in its Enhertu breast cancer trial, analysts said.
- • Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, AstraZeneca announced over the weekend
- • The phase 3 head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 results featured at ESMO support Enhertu as the potential new standard of care in previously treated patients, AstraZeneca said
- • The data was stronger than expected, and peak sales potential could exceed USD 5 billion across all indications (non-risk adjusted), Carnegie said
- • Enhertu could become one of AstraZeneca's largest products and an important growth driver beyond 2023: Carnegie
- • The quality of the data was high and showed consistent benefits, SEB said
- • Enhertu is likely to replace Kadcyla as the standard of care in second line metastatic breast cancer, SEB said
