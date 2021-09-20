Anzeige
20.09.2021 | 09:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and
including 21 September 2021. 



ISIN      DK0061148731           
-------------------------------------------------
Name      Wealth Invest Secure Market Power
-------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Capital Associations       
-------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  235567              
-------------------------------------------------
Short name   WEKSMP              
-------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK               
-------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK               
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016124
