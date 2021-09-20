Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 21 September 2021. ISIN DK0061148731 ------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Secure Market Power ------------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 235567 ------------------------------------------------- Short name WEKSMP ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016124