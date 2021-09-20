Independent study at Medical University Innsbruck reports 100% neutralisation of Wuhan, Alpha and Delta strains within one minute

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, announced today its SPC-069 respiratory treatment has shown 100% efficacy in neutralising the most common variants of SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus) in an independent in vitro study.

Conducted by Medical University Innsbruck, Institute of Hygiene and Medical Microbiology, and performed under the direction of Prof. Dr. Wilfried Posch, it investigated the neutralising capacity of SpectrumX's SPC-069 treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 Wildtype (Wuhan), SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (B.1.1.7) and SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) strains at various times of exposure. In vitro neutralisation of the virus treated with SPC-069 was 100% in all cases at exposure levels of one minute, five minutes, 10 minutes, 30 minutes and 60 minutes.

The tests also looked at toxicity of the treatment on human cells, and showed a minimal and harmless reduction of cells, with the report lauding the antiviral and non-cytotoxic effects of undiluted SPC-069.

SPC-069 is a patent-protectable nebulizer treatment which deploys HOCL (hypochlorous acid), the human body's defence against pathogens. The substance is produced by white blood cells, and thus is noncarcinogenic and safe for skin, eyes and lungs. The product will shortly begin trials ahead of emergency use applications with both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a treatment for COVID-19 as well as other respiratory ailments such as influenza, common cold, bronchitis and pneumonia.

Damien Hancox, CEO Co-Founder of SpectrumX, said: "This study shows the most promising results thus far in our battle against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Our aim is the delivery of the safest and most effective treatment for all variants of COVID-19, which can dramatically reduce hospitalisation and death amongst patients. This data takes us one step closer to fully deploying the treatment across the UK and Europe and hopefully setting us back on a path to normality."

Prof. Dr. Wilfried Posch, Medical University Innsbruck's Institute of Hygiene and Medical Microbiology, said: "The combination of 100% viral neutralisation and extremely low levels of cytotoxicity to human cells within just one minute is very promising. Our in vitro data clearly demonstrate that SPC-069 is both effective and carries minimal toxicity to human cells, and we believe it is ready for patient trials."

