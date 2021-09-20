Businesses can instantly translate content across 130+ languages within ServiceNow environment

RWS, the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, has released a new Language Weaver Connector for ServiceNow, allowing customers to quickly and securely translate content across 130+ languages within their ServiceNow environment.

Language Weaver is RWS's highly secure, adaptable machine translation (MT) platform that processes and instantly translates large volumes of content. The Connector supports the translation of almost any type of business content including documents, chatbot discussions, email conversations and incident tickets directly within the ServiceNow platform.

"Machine translation is a key enabling technology that allows businesses to communicate in real-time, without language barriers," said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS's Language Services and Technology division. "It's most effective when integrated into existing workflows which is why we've built the Language Weaver Connector for ServiceNow. Translations are carried out securely and in a matter of seconds, allowing customers to focus on the task at hand without worrying about language."

Key features

The Language Weaver Connector extends the ability for customers to communicate and collaborate within the ServiceNow platform through a variety of features:

State-of-the-art proprietary neural MT across 3,000+ language combinations.

Pre-trained industry engines that can be further refined to a company's own branding and corporate dictionaries.

Adaptable engines that can be trained and customized with an organization's own data.

All major document types are supported with format preservation.

Backed by the full support of RWS's world-leading team of MT and translation best-practice experts.

ServiceNow's cloud-based platform is used by some of the globe's top brands to connect people, departments and systems unlocking productivity for employees and enterprises. Compatible with the Quebec and Rome releases of ServiceNow, Language Weaver can be deployed as a secure cloud solution or on-premise behind the firewall.

Click here to learn more and download the Connector.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realisation of their innovations.

Our vision is to help organisations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology.

Customers include 90 of the globe's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

