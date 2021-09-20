Osisko Gold Royalties repurchased nearly 1.3 million common shares for approximately C$18.5 million during the period from January 1 to August 31, 2021, Trillium Gold identified a significant mineralized system at the Newman-Todd Complex, Torq Resources identified 3 primary targets at its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in northern Chile and Gold Terra showed an excellent first hole from their 10,000 meter Phase 2 drill program.