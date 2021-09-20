The "Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks Eurasia Regional Overview 2020/2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks provide the latest data on the European and Eurasian payments markets at country and regional level including granular detail on Cards Issuing and Acquiring Statistics.
It also shows former trends and future direction of growth areas. Complementing the statistical data is an informed commentary on the figures and valuable insight into the issuers, acquirers, processors, banks' and new entrants/players for each country.
Each country report comprises the following sections:
- Regulatory Oversight: An in-depth review of the governance and supporting bodies that regulate the Banking and Payments Industries per market.
- Banking Sector Structure: Digital challenger banks, internet/mobile banking, Open API Standards, PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate. Banking Structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics.
- Payment Services: Including card types and brands, contactless cards, interchange fee arrangements, e-money and digital payments, account-based payments, advanced and cashless payments.
- Market Dynamics Initiatives: This section covers blockchain and cryptocurrencies, GDPR, RTS SCA, eIDAS and digital ID trends and biometrics.
- Market size and Dynamics: This section gives statistical tables (five years plus Y-o-Y growth and 5Y CAGR) for card numbers, card transactions by number and value, ATM withdrawals and POS payments. All tables include key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide added data and insight. This section also gives further detail on leading card issuers, consumer finance card issuing and international money transfers:
- Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.
- Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers
- Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.
- Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Overview and Key Statistics
BANKING SECTOR
- Structure
- Digital Challenger Banks
- Internet/Mobile Banking
- PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate
- About Open API Standards
PAYMENT SERVICES
- Card Brands and Card Types
- Contactless Cards and form-factors
- Interchange Fee Arrangements
- E-Money
- Account-based Payment Services
- Advanced Payment Services
- Digital Payment Services
- Overview of Cashless Payments
- Exchange Rates
MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- Strong Customer Authentication (RTS SCA)
- eIDAS regulation and Digital ID Trends
- Biometric Authentication Services
- Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
- European Payment Initiative (EPI), EDPIA and Payments Europe
- Country Banking Industry Committee
- Domestic Cards
- Country specific Direct Debits
- Debit Card Brands in Country
- Network Service Processors (NSP)
- NSP Market Sector Consolidation
- Card Issuers in Country Overview
- Card Processors and PSPs
- Online Payment Service Processors (PSPs)
- Acquiring and Acceptance
- Payment Institutions
- ATM Terminal Infrastructure
- Cash-Advance Services in Country Competition for ATMs
- Cash Automation and Cash Dispensing Machines at Petrol Stations
- POS Terminal Infrastructure
- Cash-Advance Services at POS Terminals in Country
- Digital omnichannel Payment Hubs
- Remote Payments on the Internet Cards More
- Mobile Payments Overview
- Mobile Payment Initiatives
MARKET SIZE AND DYNAMICS
- Cards in Issue
- Card Fraud
- Card Use
- Card Use per Capita
- Debit Card Use
- Country Retailers View on Card Payments in Retail Outlets
- Delayed Debit Card Use
- Credit Card Use
- E-Money Use
- Leading Credit Card Issuers
- Consumer Finance
- Private Label Card Use
APPENDIX
- Banking Sector Background Selected Notable Events
- Card Business Background Selected Notable Events
- Authorisation Fee Background
- EMV Implementation Background
- Background of Mobile Payment Initiatives
- Addendum Country Card Business History
- Historic Reshaping Activities in the Bank Sectors
- Historic Credit Card Issuer Background
- Historic Card Processing Background
- Historic Card Acquirer Background
- Historic Internet Payments Background
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7imhsb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005394/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900