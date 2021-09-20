The "Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks Eurasia Regional Overview 2020/2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks provide the latest data on the European and Eurasian payments markets at country and regional level including granular detail on Cards Issuing and Acquiring Statistics.

It also shows former trends and future direction of growth areas. Complementing the statistical data is an informed commentary on the figures and valuable insight into the issuers, acquirers, processors, banks' and new entrants/players for each country.

Each country report comprises the following sections:

Regulatory Oversight: An in-depth review of the governance and supporting bodies that regulate the Banking and Payments Industries per market.

An in-depth review of the governance and supporting bodies that regulate the Banking and Payments Industries per market. Banking Sector Structure: Digital challenger banks, internet/mobile banking, Open API Standards, PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate. Banking Structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics.

Digital challenger banks, internet/mobile banking, Open API Standards, PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate. Banking Structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics. Payment Services: Including card types and brands, contactless cards, interchange fee arrangements, e-money and digital payments, account-based payments, advanced and cashless payments.

Including card types and brands, contactless cards, interchange fee arrangements, e-money and digital payments, account-based payments, advanced and cashless payments. Market Dynamics Initiatives: This section covers blockchain and cryptocurrencies, GDPR, RTS SCA, eIDAS and digital ID trends and biometrics.

This section covers blockchain and cryptocurrencies, GDPR, RTS SCA, eIDAS and digital ID trends and biometrics. Market size and Dynamics: This section gives statistical tables (five years plus Y-o-Y growth and 5Y CAGR) for card numbers, card transactions by number and value, ATM withdrawals and POS payments. All tables include key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide added data and insight. This section also gives further detail on leading card issuers, consumer finance card issuing and international money transfers:

This section gives statistical tables (five years plus Y-o-Y growth and 5Y CAGR) for card numbers, card transactions by number and value, ATM withdrawals and POS payments. All tables include key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide added data and insight. This section also gives further detail on leading card issuers, consumer finance card issuing and international money transfers: Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.

Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards. Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers

Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.

Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals. Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview and Key Statistics

BANKING SECTOR

Structure

Digital Challenger Banks

Internet/Mobile Banking

PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate

About Open API Standards

PAYMENT SERVICES

Card Brands and Card Types

Contactless Cards and form-factors

Interchange Fee Arrangements

E-Money

Account-based Payment Services

Advanced Payment Services

Digital Payment Services

Overview of Cashless Payments

Exchange Rates

MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Strong Customer Authentication (RTS SCA)

eIDAS regulation and Digital ID Trends

Biometric Authentication Services

Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

European Payment Initiative (EPI), EDPIA and Payments Europe

Country Banking Industry Committee

Domestic Cards

Country specific Direct Debits

Debit Card Brands in Country

Network Service Processors (NSP)

NSP Market Sector Consolidation

Card Issuers in Country Overview

Card Processors and PSPs

Online Payment Service Processors (PSPs)

Acquiring and Acceptance

Payment Institutions

ATM Terminal Infrastructure

Cash-Advance Services in Country Competition for ATMs

Cash Automation and Cash Dispensing Machines at Petrol Stations

POS Terminal Infrastructure

Cash-Advance Services at POS Terminals in Country

Digital omnichannel Payment Hubs

Remote Payments on the Internet Cards More

Mobile Payments Overview

Mobile Payment Initiatives

MARKET SIZE AND DYNAMICS

Cards in Issue

Card Fraud

Card Use

Card Use per Capita

Debit Card Use

Country Retailers View on Card Payments in Retail Outlets

Delayed Debit Card Use

Credit Card Use

E-Money Use

Leading Credit Card Issuers

Consumer Finance

Private Label Card Use

APPENDIX

Banking Sector Background Selected Notable Events

Card Business Background Selected Notable Events

Authorisation Fee Background

EMV Implementation Background

Background of Mobile Payment Initiatives

Addendum Country Card Business History

Historic Reshaping Activities in the Bank Sectors

Historic Credit Card Issuer Background

Historic Card Processing Background

Historic Card Acquirer Background

Historic Internet Payments Background

