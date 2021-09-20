- (PLX AI) - Nagarro lifts revenue guidance for 2021 to EUR 515 million instead of EUR 495 million, driven by strong demand for digital software engineering services.
- • But the company cuts its gross margin outlook to 28% from 29% and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 14% from 15%, mainly due to high wage inflation with a time lag in negotiating pricing improvements
- • The company retains its medium-term guidance of 20% annual organic growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin
NAGARRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de