Researchers from Canada's Sherbrooke University have developed a CPV panel with improved light absorption through a microstructured anti-reflecting coating consisting of a monolayer of silica beads, which they claim can improve the device's short-circuit current by up to 3.7%. The module is based on III-V solar cells and a 50 x 50 mm2 silicone-on-glass (SoG) Fresnel lens.Canadian scientists have fabricated a triple-junction concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) module encapsulated with a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) layer based on silica beads. The novelty of their approach consists in controlling ...

