Western Europe was the largest market in the global wine sector with value sales of US$130,192.4 million, accounting for a share of 41.5% in 2020. In 2020, the top five companies in the Western European wine sector accounted for a volume share of 7.4%. Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH made up 1.8%, with presence in the sparkling wine and still wine categories. It was followed by Accolade Wines (1.7%), Pernod Ricard (1.5%), Les Grands Chais de France (1.3%), and Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1.1%). Private labels held a 21.9% volume share of overall sales.

Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western European wine sector in 2020, with a volume share of 45.9% followed by food drinks specialists, which accounted for a volume share of 27.2% in 2020. Glass was the most used pack material in the Western European wine sector in 2020, accounting for a volume share of 87.6%. It was followed by paper board with 11.7% share.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European wine sector.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European wine sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wine by category across high-potential countries in Western Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Western Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe wine sector in 2020. It covers the following distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, food drinks specialists, e-retailers, convenience stores, on-premise, department stores, cash carries warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack liters) of wine.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western European wine sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis Western Europe compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Western Europe market growth analysis by country

Western Europe market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology identifying high-potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Western Europe

Overview of high-potential countries in Western Europe

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Value share analysis of wine sector compared to other alcoholic beverages sector

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of Irish wine sector

Key trends in Irish wine sector

Overview of Swedish wine sector

Key trends in Swedish wine sector

Overview of Spanish wine sector

Key trends in Spanish wine sector

Overview of Dutch wine sector

Key trends in Dutch wine sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: The Merchant Prince Rare RutherGlen Muscat

Case study: Mount Michael Pinot Gris 2020

Case study: Brut

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies' share in the Western Europe wine sector

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Leading companies in the Western Europe wine sector

Leading brands in the Western Europe wine sector

Private label penetration in the Western Europe wine sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH

Accolade Wines

Pernod Ricard

Les Grands Chais de France

Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited

