Adani Solar, Jakson, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Waaree and other Indian manufacturers are showcasing their high-output modules ranging from 500 W to over 600 W at this year's Renewable Energy India Expo 2021.From pv magazine India Adani Solar will start the commercial production of 540 W mono PERC modules in November. It further plans to launch 640 W modules by March 2023. Currently, the company has a 1.5 GW manufacturing capacity for polycrystalline cells and modules, which it is expanding to 3.5 GW with the addition of another 2 GW capacity equipped to handle high-output modules. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...