Montag, 20.09.2021
Neue Rekordfahrt? Die große Chance zu Wochenbeginn!?
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
20.09.21
08:04 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.09.2021 | 11:40
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Sep-2021 / 10:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                    Andrew Beach 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                           Chief Financial Officer 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                    SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                          GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of shares 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Volume(s) 
                                    Names       Price(s) 
 
 
                                                    3,444 
                                    Andrew Beach    580.6p 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                    Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                    580.6p     3,444      GBP19,995.86 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

17/09/2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  122480 
EQS News ID:  1234447 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
