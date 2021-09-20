Anzeige
Montag, 20.09.2021
Neue Rekordfahrt? Die große Chance zu Wochenbeginn!?
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2021 | 11:53
First North Denmark: The Speedrecruiters Company A/S

The Speedrecruiters Company A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is
expected to be 8 October 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon
that The Speedrecruiters Company A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified
shareholders and sufficient free float. 



The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 5
October 2021 before 12:00 at the latest. 



Name:             Speedrecruiters Company 
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061672763       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SPEED          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            3,422,764 shares     
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 38134027         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.25         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         235534          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector        
----------------------------------------
50      5020            
Industrials Industrial Goods & Services
----------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016183
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
