First North Denmark: The Speedrecruiters Company A/S

The Speedrecruiters Company A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 8 October 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that The Speedrecruiters Company A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 5 October 2021 before 12:00 at the latest. Name: Speedrecruiters Company ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061672763 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPEED ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 3,422,764 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 38134027 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235534 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------- 50 5020 Industrials Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016183