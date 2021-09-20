The clean energy joint venture, which is half owned by British energy company BP, today said it expects to create around 500 jobs as it ramps up its solar portfolio from less than 4 GW to 25 GW in four years.British renewables developer Lightsource BP today announced it had secured $1.8 billion in revolving credit lines from ten of the world's biggest lenders, to finance its plans to hit 25 GW of solar project capacity by 2025. The London-based business, which is half owned by British energy company BP, said the finance package - which includes trade credit, which offers the user the chance to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...