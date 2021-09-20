In a short interview with pv magazine, Indra Overland, head of the Center for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs, explains how keeping a cap on gas and electricity prices is crucial to avoid long-term political damage and a loss of support for decarbonization plans. While it is difficult to say what the overall impact on the world economy will be, high costs and instability are rarely beneficial for economic growth, he says.Rising electricity and gas prices are currently putting the global economy under heavy pressure and also highlighting the world's dependence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...