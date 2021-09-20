Veeva Systems: Emmes Standardizes on Veeva Development Cloud to Streamline Product Development

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Emmes is standardizing on Veeva Development Cloud applications across functional areas to enable greater speed and compliance. The company will use applications in Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, and Vault Safety suites to establish a technology foundation for delivering clinical research and pharmacovigilance services to its global customers.

"Our strategic partnership with Veeva empowers us to streamline how we work, improve visibility and oversight, and run faster, more cost-effective research programs," said Dr. Christine Dingivan, chief executive officer at Emmes. "Using agile and scalable cloud solutions is a strategic priority for Emmes since we are growing rapidly and expanding into new markets. Veeva Development Cloud will enhance collaboration with sponsors and sites and help us keep up with evolving regulatory requirements."

Building on its experience across more than 2,000 clinical trials, Emmes is making significant investments in people and technology to deliver focused offerings for biopharmaceutical and public sector clients. Adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications will enable them with real-time information on a single, connected platform to drive better cross-team visibility and execution.

"Emmes shares our vision of connected drug development and together, we're helping advance the industry toward better collaboration and speed across the product lifecycle," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault R&D. "Veeva Development Cloud eliminates system and process silos so companies can focus on innovation and accelerate the delivery of products to patients."

Emmes is standardizing on clinical applications Vault CTMS, Vault eTMF, Vault Study Start-up, and Vault Payments, quality applications Vault QMS and Vault QualityDocs, and safety application Vault Safety. Looking ahead, the company plans to add Vault Training, Vault SafetyDocs, and regulatory applications Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive.

