New research reveals that companies need IT leaders who can create an efficient and productive hybrid work model, and 83% of employees believe their tech team can do just that

GetApp, a recommendation engine that helps SMBs make informed software purchasing decisions, announced results from a new study that examined the accessibility of hybrid work and what IT leaders can do to better support their company on the road to a partially remote organization.

The study revealed the top technical challenges of a hybrid work model were ineffective scheduling for on-site vs. remote work days (18%), lack of cross-team communication (16%) and unequal access to digital resources (13%).

IT leaders can address these challenges by creating a shareable calendar that outlines employees' on-site vs. off-site work days and conducting an audit of systems and digital resources used by employees. The goal is to ensure, no matter the work location, everyone uses the same platforms for collaboration and has the same access to software, tech supplies and IT maintenance.

The survey also revealed other key challenges:

88% of respondents say that employers should be responsible for covering some costs associated with working from home. However, nearly half are spending between $101 $500.

67% of respondents said having visibility into who'll be working at the office each day would moderately or strongly influence their decision to work at the office on certain days.

"Most of these challenges may seem like ones that IT business leaders can't directly address, but actually, there are a few in this report that show that they can," said Olivia Montgomery, Senior Content Analyst.

The great news? Most workers have faith in their IT resources. Only 16% of survey respondents disagree that their IT resources are well prepared to support hybrid work. In fact, 70% of respondents say that their tech teams are able to get them the software access they need and 67% report happiness with IT's ability to report and solve issues.

The study confirms that employees need to know that they are fully supported by their tech team whether they are on site or at home. IT business leaders have been and will continue to play a key role in the success of a hybrid work environment.

Survey methodology

GetApp conducted the Tech at Work Survey in July 2021 among 575 U.S.-based workers at small businesses with at least partially hybrid work models. Respondents were screened for employment status (full- and part-time employment) and number of employees at their company (2-500).

