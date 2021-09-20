DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Part A - NOTICE OF RESULTS OF MEETINGS
1 Notice is hereby given to Scheme Creditors that the results of the virtual meetings (collectively "Meetings" and individually "Meeting") held in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act for the purposes of considering and voting on the Proposal are as set out below.
2 At the Meeting of the Financial Creditors held on 6 September 2021, the Financial Creditors voted as follows:
2.1 100% in number of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal; and
2.2 100% in value of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal,
and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Financial Creditors.
3 At the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants held on 10 September 2021, the Contractual Claimants voted as follows:
3.1 100% in number of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 16 Contractual Claimants present (in person or by proxy) at the Meeting, 1 Contractual Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and
3.2 100% in value of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy representing 95.42% in value of the claims of all Contractual Claimants voted in favour of the Proposal,
and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Contractual Claimants.
4 At the Meeting of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants held on 6 September 2021, the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants voted as follows:
4.1 100% in number of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 8,481 SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, 1 SIHPL Market Purchase Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and
4.2 100% in value of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy representing 99.9999398054% in value of the claims of all SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present at the Meeting voted in favour of the Proposal,
and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants.
5 A proposal as contemplated in section 155 of the Companies Act will have been adopted by the creditors, or the members of a relevant class of creditors, if it is supported by a majority in number representing at least 75% in value of the creditors or class, as the case may be, present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting called for that purpose.
6 As each Class of Scheme Creditors has adopted the Proposal by a majority in number representing not less than 75% in value of each Class of Scheme Creditors, present and voting in person or by proxy at the Meetings, the Proposal has been Adopted as defined in the Proposal and as contemplated by section 155 of the Companies Act.
Part B - NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S SANCTION APPLICATION
1 Notice is hereby given that, in light of the fact that the Proposal was Adopted at the Meetings, SIHPL has issued its application to the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa for an Order approving and sanctioning the Proposal in accordance with section 155 of the Companies Act (the "Sanction Application").
2 Electronic copies of the papers filed by SIHPL in the Sanction Application are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com under the 'Case Documents' tab and on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
Part C - TRANSLATIONS OF THIS NOTICE
