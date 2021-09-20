Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTC: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star"), to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Blue Star's properties located in Nunavut.

Blue Star is the largest titleholder in the Archean High Lake Greenstone belt, controlling a 50km strike with over 40 high-grade gold occurrences. The area consists of the Ulu (16 showings) , Hood River (22 showings) and Roma projects and has seen approximately 100,000 metres of drilling the majority of which was on the Ulu project (Cowley, Paul, Singh, R & Giroux, Gary. 2015. Technical Report on the Ulu Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada). The Ulu project has an estimated resource of 2.5Mt @7.5 g/t Au (M&I) for 605K oz Au; ~1.3 Mt @5.6g/t Au (Inf.) for 225K oz Au. (Cowley, Paul, Singh, R & Giroux, Gary. 2015. Technical Report on the Ulu Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada). Hood River is contiguous with Ulu and contains over 20+ gold showings (Cowley, Paul, Singh, R & Giroux, Gary. 2015. Technical Report on the Ulu Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada). Hood River and Roma projects are under-explored with abundant potential for new discoveries. GoldSpot will work closely with the Geological team at Blue Star and apply its proprietary machine learning approach on the projects to provide smart targets.

"Investors will continue to place a premium on district-size projects that provide the opportunity for multiple large-scale discoveries. We are excited to work with the Blue Star team and to help them define high priority areas for further exploration," commented GoldSpot Chief Executive Officer Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois. "GoldSpot will work closely with the technical team at Blue Star to analyze geophysical, geochemical and geological data to provide smart targets for further drilling."

Grant Ewing, Blue Star's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The extent of the high-grade gold showings and the presence of different styles of gold mineralization throughout our projects present Blue Star with multiple opportunities for new discovery and resource growth. Our high-quality technical team delivered early success with the current exploration drilling program, with 20.8 g/t gold over 8.15 metres returned from a new vein system on our Ulu project. With the assistance of GoldSpot, Blue Star's team expects to elevate more targets to drill ready status and increase the number of targets in our developing pipeline."

The technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved by Chris MacInnis, professional geoscientist (APGO No. 2059), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent acquisition of the Roma Project, Blue Star now controls over 16,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

