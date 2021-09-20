Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to update on the Ashuanipi gold project in Eastern Quebec north-west of Schefferville. The project is a joint venture with Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) where Go Metals has the option to earn up to an 80% interest.

Highlights

Grab samples up to 25.6 g/t Au

7 zones with inferred continuous gold mineralization

Localized confirmation of Windfall Geotek CARDS AI prospectivity map

Grab samples with up to 25.6 g/t gold were taken at the Ashuanipi gold project in Quebec. The sampling targeted artificial intelligence targets, geophysical targets, and historic showings. The data indicate 7 zones with the potential for continuous gold mineralization on the project. The zones are up to 500 m by 150 m.

"We have taken an important step forward with the Ashuanipi Project. The combined historic and new data now outlines several key zones on the project to follow up." says Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals.

Gold Zones

The Ashuanipi project contains numerous showings and targets over banded iron formation in Quebec. The project falls within the Ashuanipi Complex, a structurally complex geological formation which is prospective for gold mineralization.

Gold mineralization is found in three distinct styles that often occurs in tandem:

1. Silicified host rock schist with disseminated arsenopyrite. (Marie, HB, Red Ridge)

2. Sulphides occurring near margins of felsic intrusions and folded dykes (White Snake, Red Ridge)

3. Rusted patches of garnet pyroxenite, granulite facies mafic rock (Ol' Rusty, Baldie, Nose, Marie)

Zone Average Au grade, 2021 sampling Average Au grade, all sampling to date Max Au grade, all sampling to date Total number of samples 2021 Total number of samples, all sampling to date White Snake 9.04 g/t 8.94 g/t 25.6 g/t 3 samples 5 samples Red Ridge 0.98 g/t 1.98 g/t 12.25 g/t 6 samples 11 samples Nose 1.5 g/t 1.5 g/t 4.19 g/t 3 samples 3 samples Marie 0.29 g/t 0.52 g/t 1.99 g/t 5 samples 12 samples Baldie 0.25 g/t 0.87 g/t 2.5 g/t 2 samples 5 samples HB 0.13 g/t 0.49 g/t 1.37 g/t 2 samples 5 samples Ol' Rusty 0.2 g/t 0.28 g/t 1.02 g/t 5 samples 12 samples

Average Au (2021): 1.57 g/t, Median Au (2021): 0.24 g/t, No samples (2021): 26

Average Au (All): 1.65 g/t. Median Au (All): 0.43 g/t, No Samples (All): 53

White Snake : Displays highest grade and is characterized by gold mineralization near the contact with a large felsic dyke. the most gold is directly adjacent to the dyke (17 to 15 g/t) but the host rock was also tested a few meters away and 0.4 g/t was present in seemingly unmineralized rock. This means that the gold likely forms a wider halo around the dykes that can be invisible and was historically very rarely sampled.

: Displays highest grade and is characterized by gold mineralization near the contact with a large felsic dyke. the most gold is directly adjacent to the dyke (17 to 15 g/t) but the host rock was also tested a few meters away and 0.4 g/t was present in seemingly unmineralized rock. This means that the gold likely forms a wider halo around the dykes that can be invisible and was historically very rarely sampled. Red Ridge : The longest gold zone with grab samples up to 12g/t Au. The southwestern portion has 5 samples above 1 g/t widely spaced 50m along strike. Following the structure directly in line to the Northeast reveals 4 more anomalous gold samples making the inferred gold mineralization up to 500m long. Gold mineralization here is characterized by silicification, small pockets of garnet-pyroxenite and a felsic dyke runs parallel alongside the gold zone.

: The longest gold zone with grab samples up to 12g/t Au. The southwestern portion has 5 samples above 1 g/t widely spaced 50m along strike. Following the structure directly in line to the Northeast reveals 4 more anomalous gold samples making the inferred gold mineralization up to 500m long. Gold mineralization here is characterized by silicification, small pockets of garnet-pyroxenite and a felsic dyke runs parallel alongside the gold zone. Nose : An area with a clear fold and mineralization is type 3 garnet-pyroxenite with minor felsic dykes.

: An area with a clear fold and mineralization is type 3 garnet-pyroxenite with minor felsic dykes. Marie : A clear structure similar to red ridge that has a mixture of all optimal gold mineralization styles. Here the structure runs roughly north south with anomalous gold samples up to 1km along the length.

: A clear structure similar to red ridge that has a mixture of all optimal gold mineralization styles. Here the structure runs roughly north south with anomalous gold samples up to 1km along the length. Baldie : Classic lenses of boudinaged garnet-pyroxenite

: Classic lenses of boudinaged garnet-pyroxenite HB : A classic boudinaged garnet-pyroxenite accompanied by minor silicified schist and isolated pockets graphitic schist

: A classic boudinaged garnet-pyroxenite accompanied by minor silicified schist and isolated pockets graphitic schist Ol' Rusty: One of the most heavily sampled zones on the Ashuanipi project. This large body of garnet-pyroxenite is at least 300m by 100m and has a very consistent grade of around 0.2 to 0.4g/t.

For maps of the North and South blocks, please use image links below:





Ashuanipi North Block



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/96925_ashuanipi_northredone.jpg



Ashuanipi South Block

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/96925_ashuanipi_southredone.jpg

Sampling and QAQC

Sampling was carried out by IOS Geoscientific Services and Caveman Exploration. Targets were travelled to and explored and sampled using standard exploration tools. The samples were sealed in the field with zip-ties and a chain of custody was maintained by IOS. Duplicates and blanks were provided by the lab and fell within acceptable margins.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release. The Qualified Person ("QP") for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release. While the Company has obtained all historic records including analytical data from the previous owners of the Properties and from various government databases, the Company has not independently verified the results of the historic sampling.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian metal projects to help meet the demand for a resource powered future. The company has championed new technologies to help lessen the footprint of mineral exploration activities. GeoDL is the company's in-house deep learning software unit focused on enhancing exploration map and data sets.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96925