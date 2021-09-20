Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced today that it has received the Gold accreditation against the Investors in People (IIP) Standard for its UK operations. The Gold accreditation is currently held by only 17% of IIP accredited organizations. The achievement is even more significant considering the unprecedented challenges faced by organizations in the wake of the global health crisis. Firstsource, a leading global provider of customized Business Process Management (BPM) services, employs 28,000 people across four geographies of whom 5,300 are based in the UK.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management that enables organizations to benchmark against the best performing companies on a global scale. The GOLD accreditation acknowledges Firstsource's commitment to continually reflect, learn, adapt, and drive improvement through culture, processes, systems, strategy and people. It reflects the strength of the leadership that cascades down from the CEO to the associates and the policies and procedures that make Firstsource a great place to work.

Vipul Khanna, MD and Chief Executive Officer, Firstsource, said, "Empowering and developing our people is our greatest priority. This accreditation is an important recognition of Firstsource's leading practices in human resource management and development. As a company, we are building a purpose-led, scalable, agile organization; one that is healthy in every aspect. As we expand our footprint in the UK market, we are committed to continuing our investments in targeted HR initiatives that help our people thrive and succeed, in turn advancing our organization's purpose."

In its assessment report, IIP lauded Firstsource for addressing employee needs by cultivating internal talent, providing support programs that include coaching and blended learning, as well as proactively identifying and developing the skills leaders will need in the future. It identified seven areas of strength for Firstsource, including 'People feel empowered to carry out their jobs' and 'People are proud of collective achievement through a period of great uncertainty and challenge.'

Laura Hourican, SVP Human Resources for UK geography, commented, "Maintaining Gold accreditation during a time of unprecedented challenge is a significant achievement, especially when it is easy to lose focus on being a great workplace. We will continue to work together with our people to see us through this phase and thrive well into the future."

The three-year accreditation process assesses workplaces using a specialized framework. This included anonymous surveys and interviews spanning multiple organizational levels across all Firstsource UK locations. Firstsource first achieved IIP Silver in 2010 and was re-accredited in 2014. In 2017, Firstsource was awarded the Gold standard and has now been re-accredited in 2021 following a rigorous three-month evaluation process.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. Our 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, we act as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. For more information, visit www.firstsource.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005525/en/

Contacts:

Sarika Rath

# +91 98863 78198

Email: Sarika.rath@firstsource.com