Baby Diaper Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027, Notes Transparency Market Research

- The global baby diaper market to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization across many developing and developed nations is projected to boost market growth.
- User-friendliness of baby diapers and rise in spending power of major populace are expected to help in market expansion
Baby Diaper Market: Overview
The rise in population across many developing countries is anticipated to create prominent sales opportunities in the global baby diaper market in the upcoming years. Pant style and tap style are two types of baby diapers available in the market.
The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project that the global baby diaper market would expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
With growing hectic and stressful lifestyle of major parents across the globe, this population base is inclining toward using convenient products that help in their babycare. This factor is expected to create promising sales avenues for baby diaper manufacturers in the years ahead.
Baby Diaper Market: Key Findings
- Growing Awareness on Sanitation, Hygiene in Developing Nations Boosts Sales Avenues in Market
In many developing countries across the globe, awareness regarding sanitization and hygiene of babies is increasing. As a result, major population pool in these regions is growing adoption of baby diapers.
- Manufacturers Focus on Development of Recyclable Products
Companies in the baby diaper market are concentrating on quality improvement of their products. In addition, many players are increasing R&D activities to develop recyclable and biodegradable products, thereby reducing the impact of their products on the environment.
Baby Diaper Market: Growth Boosters
- Growth in birth rate and increase in awareness regarding baby hygiene across major parts of the globe are acting as key drivers of the global baby diaper market
- Improved disposable income and rise in standards of major population across the globe are expected to offer prodigious expansion opportunities in the global baby diaper market
- Training nappies, cloth diapers, disposable diapers, and swim pants are some of the baby diaper types available in the market. Among all, the demand for disposable diapers is expected to grow in the upcoming years, due to their convenience and ease of use.
- Market players are manufacturing biodegradable diapers using plant-based organic materials. These products are gaining popularity, as they are free from harmful chemicals and plastic. As biodegradable diapers are considered safe for baby skin, the market players are experiencing high demand for these products.
- Increasing women workforce across many developed and developing nations and growing trend of nuclear families are projected to drive the demand for baby diapers across the globe. Moreover, the market is gaining advantage from the growth in the number of dual income families around the world.
- Asia Pacific is one of lucrative markets for baby diapers. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to easy availability of raw materials and high birth rate in the region.
Baby Diaper Market: Competition Landscape
- Players in the global baby diaper market experience high competition levels. With the entry of new players, the competition level is anticipated to intensify in the years ahead.
- Several companies in the baby diaper market are utilizing different strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their businesses
Baby Diaper Market: Key Players
The report performs profiling of key players operating in the baby diaper market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player in the market.
Some of the key players profiled in report on the global baby diaper market are:
- Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd.
- Bumkins
- Johnson & Johnson
- Hengan International
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Ontex International N.V
- Unicharm Corporation
- SCA Hygiene Products
The Global Baby Diaper Market has been segmented as follows:
Global Baby Diaper Market, by Product
- Cloth Diapers
- Flat Cloth Diapers
- Fitted Cloth Diapers
- Pre-fold Cloth Diapers
- Others
- Disposable Diapers
- Regular Disposable Diapers
- Ultra-absorbent Disposable Diapers
- Biodegradable Disposable Diapers
- Training Nappies
- Swim Pants
Global Baby Diaper Market, by Absorption Level
- Low Absorption
- High Absorption
Global Baby Diaper Market, by Style
- Tape Style
- Pant Style
Global Baby Diaper Market, by Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Medical Stores
- Others
Global Baby Diaper Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
