Baby Diaper Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027, Notes Transparency Market Research

- The global baby diaper market to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization across many developing and developed nations is projected to boost market growth.

- User-friendliness of baby diapers and rise in spending power of major populace are expected to help in market expansion

Baby Diaper Market: Overview

The rise in population across many developing countries is anticipated to create prominent sales opportunities in the global baby diaper market in the upcoming years. Pant style and tap style are two types of baby diapers available in the market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project that the global baby diaper market would expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

With growing hectic and stressful lifestyle of major parents across the globe, this population base is inclining toward using convenient products that help in their babycare. This factor is expected to create promising sales avenues for baby diaper manufacturers in the years ahead.

Baby Diaper Market: Key Findings

Growing Awareness on Sanitation, Hygiene in Developing Nations Boosts Sales Avenues in Market

In many developing countries across the globe, awareness regarding sanitization and hygiene of babies is increasing. As a result, major population pool in these regions is growing adoption of baby diapers.

Manufacturers Focus on Development of Recyclable Products

Companies in the baby diaper market are concentrating on quality improvement of their products. In addition, many players are increasing R&D activities to develop recyclable and biodegradable products, thereby reducing the impact of their products on the environment.

Baby Diaper Market: Growth Boosters

Growth in birth rate and increase in awareness regarding baby hygiene across major parts of the globe are acting as key drivers of the global baby diaper market

Improved disposable income and rise in standards of major population across the globe are expected to offer prodigious expansion opportunities in the global baby diaper market

Training nappies, cloth diapers, disposable diapers, and swim pants are some of the baby diaper types available in the market. Among all, the demand for disposable diapers is expected to grow in the upcoming years, due to their convenience and ease of use.

Market players are manufacturing biodegradable diapers using plant-based organic materials. These products are gaining popularity, as they are free from harmful chemicals and plastic. As biodegradable diapers are considered safe for baby skin, the market players are experiencing high demand for these products.

Increasing women workforce across many developed and developing nations and growing trend of nuclear families are projected to drive the demand for baby diapers across the globe. Moreover, the market is gaining advantage from the growth in the number of dual income families around the world.

Asia Pacific is one of lucrative markets for baby diapers. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to easy availability of raw materials and high birth rate in the region.

Baby Diaper Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the global baby diaper market experience high competition levels. With the entry of new players, the competition level is anticipated to intensify in the years ahead.

Several companies in the baby diaper market are utilizing different strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their businesses

Baby Diaper Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the baby diaper market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information, including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player in the market.

Some of the key players profiled in report on the global baby diaper market are:

Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd.

Bumkins

Johnson & Johnson

Hengan International

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Ontex International N.V

Unicharm Corporation

SCA Hygiene Products

The Global Baby Diaper Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Product

Cloth Diapers

Flat Cloth Diapers



Fitted Cloth Diapers



Pre-fold Cloth Diapers



Others

Disposable Diapers

Regular Disposable Diapers



Ultra-absorbent Disposable Diapers



Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Absorption Level

Low Absorption

High Absorption

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Style

Tape Style

Pant Style

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Channel

Online

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Medical Stores



Others

Global Baby Diaper Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

