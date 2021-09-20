Award caps record year for Everbridge and its market-leading, software-as-a-service Critical Event Management (CEM) platform that delivers over five billion interactions annually to help governments, enterprises and healthcare entities Keep People Safe and Organizations RunningTM

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Meredith received a distinguished Globee Award in the Visionary category as part of The 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards. The award showcases Meredith's leadership and commitment to forward-thinking innovation, organizational performance, and corporate social responsibility.

As a visionary leader in the industry of critical event management, Everbridge recently announced the first Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification program for assessing an organization's enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge's proprietary CEM Standards FrameworkTM and related certification process offer organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness.

Over the past year, Everbridge also brought together top government leaders, C-level executives and healthcare and security experts to shape the dialogue around a post-pandemic road to recovery. As the world contends with strategies to effectively re-open economies and return to work, Everbridge created a symposium series offering global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events.

The Everbridge Global Executive Leadership Summit engaged 40,000 senior executives, government, and health officials from 150 countries. Notable leaders interviewed by David Meredith include Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management and Co-Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Josh Harris, and William Shatner.

"CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements," as outlined by The Globee Award organizers. "This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence."

David Meredith recently ranked Top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best CEO (2020) and Best CEO for Diversity (2021), earning a CEO rating of A+, measured across 60,000+ companies. Numerous media outlets and industry organizations have hosted, recognized, and quoted Meredith from CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer, CNBC Squawk Alley, UK-based Sky News Live, Nasdaq Trade Talk, and NPR's Morning Edition, among others.

The Globee Award caps off a broader period of recognition for Everbridge including winning a 2021 Service to the CitizenTM: Champions of Change Award in the Industry category for the deployment of its Return to Work and vaccine distribution software solutions across the U.S. over the prior year. Everbridge also recently received Comparably Awards recognizing 2021 Best Company Global Culture and ranked the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19 using Glassdoor data. Additional recognition for Everbridge includes the Best Customer Experience Award from The Help Desk Institute (HDI), Frost Sullivan's Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, and certification as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/

