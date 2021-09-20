F-Zone: Intersects 5.29 GPT Gold Over 8.0M and 8.15 GPT Over 4.1M

F2-Zone: Intersects 13.88 GPT Gold Over 2.0M and 9.17 GPT Gold Over 3.0M

Shallow Drilling Surrounding the Talmora Target Has Commenced

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - (TSXV: TBLL) Tombill Mines Limited (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to provide an exploration update at its 100% controlled, royalty-free flagship and patented Tombill Main Group property within the Geraldton Gold Camp.

Summary of Recent Results From Phase One Drill Program To Date

Hole TB21-005E, a wedge hole drilled from mother hole TB21-005, returned 5.29 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 8.0m (metres) from the targeted F-Zone . A second interval of 13.88 gpt gold over 2.0m was encountered somewhat deeper in a new mineralized structure deemed the F2-Zone.

Hole TB21-005B, another wedge hole drilled from hole TB21-005, returned 8.15 gpt gold over 4.1 m from the F-Zone.

As previously reported in our news release dated June 17, 2021, hole TB21-005A, the first wedge hole drilled from TB21-005, returned 6.23 gpt gold over 13.3 m confirming Hardrock's robust F-Zone extends onto Tombill's flagship property.

The spacing between the F-Zone intercepts in holes TB21-005A and TB21-005E is 21m, these intercepts are situated approximately 250m west of the eastern property boundary with the neighbouring Hardrock mine.

F-Zone remains open down-plunge to the west and will soon be tested by hole TB21-006, a 150m step-out to the west of TB21-005.

Recent drilling has indicated an area of structural complexity exists between hole TB21-005 and the eastern property boundary where Tombill has determined a series of N-S trending faults and at least one post mineral dyke have resulted in some lateral offsets to the zone.

The F-Zone intercept encountered in hole TB21-005A and TB21-005E intercepted the zone on its originally projected trend, beyond the identified area of structural complexity.

Tombill are encouraged by the number of other multiple subsidiary zones that the drilling has intersected both above and below the main F-Zone target. These subsidiary zones are relatively narrow where they have been intersected due to their different plunge orientation when compared to the F-Zone. It is anticipated that these zones will be the focus of additional work after the F-Zone has been more fully delineated.

Phase One drilling is ongoing with two drills from Rodren Drilling.

Figure 1 - Longitudinal Section in 3D Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/97014_30fd804ee4842b43_002full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Results of Phase One Drill Program to Date

Hole-ID Collar UTM Azimuth/

Dip(degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) Zone TB21-001A Wedged at 400m on TB21-001

500987E, 5502807N 1191 1192 1.0 6.03 F-Zone TB21-002 501048E, 5502609N 355/-82 768 769 1.0 4.21 HW Zone (drilled below F-Zone) 1203 1203.8 0.8 6.90 K-Zone TB21-004 501048E, 5502609N 358/-78 757.7 758.7 1.0 5.29 UM-Zone 1242.4 1244.5 2.1 4.50 F-Zone 1018.5 1022.7 4.2 2.99 SP Zone TB21-005A Wedged at 600m on TB21-005

500909E, 5502915N 1078 1081.5 3.5 2.05 F-Zone Upper 1095 1108.3 13.3 6.24 F-Zone TB21-005B Wedged at 636m on TB21-005A

500909E, 5502915N 1214.0 1218.1 4.1 8.15 F-Zone 1085.0 1087.0 2.0 6.08 F-Zone TB21-005E Wedged at 550m on TB21-005 1102.0 1110.0 8.0 5.29 F-Zone 500909E, 5502915N 1152.0 1154.0 2.0 13.88 F2-Zone 1162.0 1165.0 3.0 9.17 F2-Zone

Note: UTM co-ordinates in NAD83 Zone 16U

Summary of Phase One Drill Program Since Last Exploration Update

The Phase One Drill Program on the Tombill Main Group is ongoing. This program is focussed on the western strike extension of neighbouring Hardrock Project's robust F-Zone. The area immediately west of Tombill Main Group's eastern property boundary was shown to have some structural complexity with N-S trending faulting and at least one post mineral dyke. Tombill's geology team have now assembled enough drill-hole data to accurately interpret this area of complexity thus allowing for better targeting of the F-Zone moving forward.

Results since our press release of June 17, 2021:

TB21-005B was drilled to test the F-Zone 50m above the TB21-005A intercept. The drill hole intersected the F-Zone with 4.1m of 8.15 gpt gold with multiple VG specks.

TB21-005C was wedged from TB21-005. The drill hole was abandoned due to excessive deviation from plan.

TB21-005D was wedged from TB21-005. The drill hole was abandoned due to excessive deviation from plan.

TB21-005E was wedged from TB21-005. The drill hole intersected F-Zone mineralization from 1005-1119m with 2 significant assay intercepts being: 2.0m at 6.08 gpt gold in BIF and quartz veins, and a second F-Zone intercept of 8.0m at 5.29 gpt gold in Greywacke with sulphides associated with quartz veins. A new zone was found north of the F-Zone. This mineralized zone, the F2-Zone, had two very significant intervals with 2.0m at 13.88 gpt gold and 3.0m at 9.17 gpt gold. Both intervals were in Greywacke with quartz and associated sulphides with VG.

Start of Tombill's Shallow Drill Program

In tandem with Tombill's deep F-Zone drill campaign, the Company is also undertaking aggressive surface exploration. A near-surface drill program started some two weeks ago on Tombill Main Group's Talmora target located in the northeast corner of the property in areas surrounding a past producing Talmora gold mine. To date, two holes have been completed in the 300 to 450 metre range, and a third hole is currently in progress. The target is a broad zone believed to have potential for disseminated mineralization.

Figure 2 - Shallow Drilling at Talmora

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/97014_30fd804ee4842b43_005full.jpg

Adam Horne, CEO - commented; "I am happy to report we have embarked on our near surface program at Talmora (a past producing mine) plus we are seeing further confirmation of the high-grade F-Zone, and the addition of the new F2-Zone. In the early stages of this program, we naturally confronted volatility in the execution of our drilling program and our team in Geraldton has made great positive strides to overcome these hurdles. We hope to continue to provide more regular updates as we proceed."

Quinton Hennigh, Geologic Director for strategic shareholder, Crescat Capital, further added; "It is great to see Tombill advance both deep and shallow exploration on this underexplored gold project in what is proving to be one of the most prolific gold camps in Ontario. Recent drill results continue to support the thesis that the prolific F-Zone persists unabated onto Tombill's property. And as for shallow gold mineralization, it is logical that strong potential exists at Tombill given that adjoining properties host a number of such gold deposits. Talmora is the first of several shallow targets the Company plans on testing over coming months. This story is just beginning."

QA/QC

Assays were performed at Actlabs accredited lab in Geraldton, Ontario. Tombill geologists insert blanks and standards into the sample stream at a rate of 1 per 25 samples. A chain of custody is maintained to the assay lab. At present the true widths of the mineralized intercepts have not been calculated.

Qualified Person

Dave Laudrum, P.Geo, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Adam Horne

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: adam@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2351

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97014