Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) wishes to announce that research coverage has been initiated by Couloir Capital Ltd. The report is titled, "Greenfield Gold Portfolio with Blue Sky Potential and Near-Term Growth Drivers."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal (click on Sign In):

https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal#/portal/couloir-capital

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource sector. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in Palamina Corp.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is commencing drilling at its flagship Usicayos Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 19.5% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 65,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

