Montag, 20.09.2021
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Stuttgart
20.09.21
08:28 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,100
+2,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.09.2021 | 15:28
131 Leser
Neonode-Powered Smart Luggage Carrier by Shanghai Yihang Internet Technology Deployed at Beijing Daxing International Airport

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that Shanghai Yihang Internet Technology ("SYIT"), a Neonode customer in China, has been selected by Beijing Daxing International Airport to deploy their smart luggage carrier featuring Neonode touch sensor modules.

The smart airport trolley developed by SYIT, called uGO, is a portable luggage carrier that is equipped with a touchscreen display to guide, inform, and entertain passengers with real-time departure and airport information in their native language. The uGO trolley is made for demanding public environments where durability, image quality and power consumption are key. The responsive touch screen display unit is powered by Neonode touch sensor modules. In August 2021, uGO started to be deployed at Beijing Daxing International Airport and the rollout will continue at other Chinese airports during Q4, 2021.

"I am happy to have SYIT as a customer and look forward to the market adoption of their competitive product offering as a great addition to our already strong presence of contactless touch solutions in the airport domain," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode

Tyler Jin, CEO of SYIT, said: "We are impressed by the versatility and performance of the Neonode products and found it a perfect fit for the uGO airport trolleys. We are now eager to accelerate the rollout at airports."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620
Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-powered-smart-luggage-carrier-by-shanghai-yihang-internet-technology-deployed-at-beijing-dax,c3417966

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3417966/1470378.pdf

Neonode-Powered Smart Luggage Carrier by Shanghai Yihang Internet Technology Deployed at Beijing Daxing International Airport

© 2021 PR Newswire
