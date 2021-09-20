Regulatory News:

Following recent rumours that appeared in the press on 20 September 2021, Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) wishes to make it clear that no analyses have been carried out and all the more so that no undertakings have been made with regard to the Atos group.

Naturally, Sopra Steria continually monitors developments in the sector and opportunities that may arise.

Sopra Steria's strategy is built around its independent corporate plan focused on sustainable value creation for its stakeholders. Its goal is to generate substantial added value by harnessing powerful consulting and software solutions, and by capitalising on the Group's combined technology and sector-specific expertise. In the IT infrastructure management field, the Group has minimised its hosting activities to focus on the transition to the cloud.

