Sirena Inc. Discusses the Guide to Buying the Best Vacuum Cleaner

This season Sirena Inc. discusses its guide to buying the best vacuum cleaner , highlighting exciting innovations and features of its water-based vacuum and why it is the superior option when compared to other makes and models.

The Problem with Traditional Vacuum Cleaners

Environmentally Unfriendly

Traditional vacuum designs are not only inefficient, but environmentally irresponsible. Each year tens of millions of vacuum bags make their way into landfills around the world. Not only that, many vacuums utilize motors and systems that are poorly engineered, taking more power than necessary to perform efficiently. Others require the use of dangerous and hard to recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Costly

Vacuum replacement bags can cost upwards of $25 or more per pack, making bagged versions of this common home appliance expensive to maintain and run regularly. Similarly, high energy consumption can add up over time, costing more time to pay the utility bills.

Poor Air Quality Contributors

Most consumers vacuum with an expectation that not only the surface and fabric, but the air in their residences will be cleaner and healthier after vacuuming. In an ideal world, that is exactly what should take place. However, several studies have demonstrated that traditional bagged vacuum cleaners can do more harm than good, releasing back into the air fine airborne particulates from the exhaust and poorly sealed bags. The result? Dust, allergens, mold spores, pet dander, mite debris and more are all released into the air, free to land on surfaces, or worse, breathed in.

The Solution: SIRENA Water-Based Vacuum Filtration System

Regular vacuum cleaners take in air, and along with it debris, passing it through the machine and into a bag. However, leaks in and around the bag, as well as backflow can result in a significant amount of dangerous particulates being expelled into the surrounding air.

Water-Based Vacuum: the best vacuum cleaner on the market

By contrast, Sirena's water-based vacuum utilizes a proprietary design, harnessing the natural filtration power of water to ensure that dirt, allergens, dust and odors are effectively eliminated. All without the need for costly and environmentally unfriendly vacuum bags.

Considered among the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners and allergy sufferers alike, the SIRENA System is engineered around a high-efficiency vacuum that filters air through a basin of clean water to more effectively trap allergens, dust, dirt and more, resulting in:

Improved indoor air quality

Elimination of pet and food odors

Purification of indoor air

Effective and efficient cleaning of surfaces from floors to furniture

The vacuum can also be used as a 'wet vac' to pick up liquid spills, and can utilize special fragrances added to the water in order to aromatize and deodorize the air.

Water-Based Vacuum Technology Isn't New: but it was out of reach

Water-based filtration systems have long been known to be superior to other (outdated) methods. But prior to the SIRENA System, these vacuums were largely out of the price range for most consumers. Since its inception Sirena Inc. has been on a mission to make superior, eco-friendly cleaning and home products accessible to the average household, with its refurbished water vacuum units starting at just $398.

About Sirena Inc

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc is known for its forward-thinking vacuum technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to its daily goal of improving the lives of people who are health-conscious and environmentally minded. Its product lines purify and freshen the air, improving indoor air quality and removing dangerous bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and pollutants.

Those interested in learning more about the company, or in its robust line of innovative products, are encouraged to visit the new website to search for a dealer near them or to make an online purchase.

