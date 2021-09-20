Just Associates: Harris Healthcare's Data Integrity Solutions, RightPatient Partnership Closes the Gap on Efficient, Accurate and Secure Patient Identification

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Harris Healthcare's Data Integrity Solution Business Unit - which includes patient data integrity powerhouses Just Associates, Inc., and QuadraMed® Corporation - have entered a strategic partnership with RightPatient® to integrate biometric patient identification into its existing suite of master patient index (MPI) management solutions. Doing so provides important protections against front-end contamination of the MPI and EMPI and helps eliminate the patient misidentification and safety issues created by "dirty" patient identification data. This is especially important now as spikes in remote patient registrations due to COVID-19 have led to a sharp increase in duplicate patient records.

"Biometric protections from RightPatient perfectly complement our existing suite of patient data integrity solutions by guarding against creation of new duplicate and overlaid patient records at the point of registration, while we focus on creating and maintaining a pristine MPI/EMPI environment and supporting rapid and accurate patient identification," said Lora Hefton, executive vice president of the Harris Data Integrity Solution (DIS) Business Unit. "This partnership advances our ability to address key health information issues by reducing the volume of potential duplicate medical records while securing patient information and minimizing the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data."

Mohu Sultana, CEO of RightPatient adds: "We live in a very uncertain time. Increased cybersecurity threats put hospitals at risk of losing millions of dollars due to medical identity theft. The long-term impact of COVID-19 is also a critical factor in properly treating patients as we move forward - hospitals must know who is who to ensure proper treatment plans. Reliable patient identification is more important than ever. Our partnership with Harris demonstrates the commitment of both organizations to protecting the entire community against financial loss while ensuring patient safety."

RightPatient provides the healthcare industry with the most accurate, scalable, hygienic, and versatile HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based photo biometric patient identification service that also publishes patient photos in health records, wristbands, and other applications to improve patient safety. With easy implementation and seamless integration into any electronic health record (EHR) system - including the SmartID Platform from QuadraMed - RightPatient solutions reduce denied claims, lower medical errors due to misidentification, and prevent duplicate medical records. They also ensure accurate patient identification at any point along the care continuum while protecting medical records against unauthorized access, ransomware attacks and other data breaches.

From data analysis to cleanups, Just Associates performs the critical tasks necessary for hospitals and health systems to achieve and maintain a highly accurate and quality MPI. Its state-of-the-art suite of identity management solutions and services includes continuous duplicate detection with IDSentry - which features HIM workflow and dashboard tools and identifies more true duplicates than systems relying on basic and intermediate patient matching algorithms - as well as IDManage for ongoing MPI management and IDResolve for customized MPI clean-up services.

QuadraMed brings together the expertise, systems knowledge and technology that enable delivery of tailored, value-added solutions that improve healthcare organizations' financial outcomes and business processes while supporting delivery of quality patient care. Its flagship SmartID Platform is a HIPAA-compliant EMPI management platform that diagnoses, treats, and cures errors, delivering real-time duplicate and overlay detection and robust enterprise-wide patient search based on a probabilistic algorithm with up to 99% accuracy in matching patient records.

To learn more about integration of RightPatient into the MPI/EMPI patient matching and data integrity management solutions from Harris DIS, visit Just Associates' virtual booth during the AHIMA21 Virtual Conference, taking place through Sept. 22, 2021.

About Just Associates, Inc.

A recognized leader in health information data integrity and management for nearly two decades, Just Associates, Inc. (www.justassociates.com) is a healthcare data integration consulting firm that delivers superior value to its clients through improved patient matching. Just Associates has the process expertise and systems knowledge to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that improve clients' financial outcomes and business processes, support delivery of quality patient care, and meet the expectations of diverse stakeholders through improved data integrity.

About QuadraMed Corporation

Founded in 1993, QuadraMed Corporation (www.quadramed.com) is a leading provider of patient identity solutions that improve the safety, quality and efficiency of patient care. Through a comprehensive set of software and services, QuadraMed diagnoses, treats, cures and prevents patient identity issues.

About RightPatient®

RightPatient (www.rightpatient.com) is the industry's most versatile and scalable biometric patient identification service. The cloud-based solution is utilized by hospitals and health systems that collectively see over 45 million patients annually and represent nearly 1,000 healthcare locations. These forward-thinking providers process tens of thousands of daily transactions through RightPatient to save lives and improve revenue cycle by preventing medical record mix-ups, identification errors, and medical identity theft. Interfaces already exist for various EHR systems, including Epic, Cerner, McKesson, Siemens, Meditech, CPSI and more. Backed by 15 years of experience in biometrics, cloud-computing, integration, and large-scale projects, we are dedicated to innovation and helping to save patient lives and prevent data corruption by accurately recognizing patients from every encounter end point.

