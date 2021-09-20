WilsonHCG has been identified as a "Leader" in NelsonHall's 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool for Managed Service Program (MSP) and Contingent Workforce Services (CWS) providers.

"Being ranked as a Leader for our contingent workforce services is a testament to listening to our clients' needs and differentiating by providing a high-touch experience that's often overlooked in this space. The team is committed to exceptional service and it shows," said John Wilson, CEO, WilsonHCG. "Organizations are looking for a variety of talent solutions in this challenging market and we're proud to offer contingent workforce services that give them access to the talent they need to succeed."

Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology Services practice, added, "WilsonHCG applies a high-touch and personalized approach to its range of next-generation contingent workforce solutions (with a broad range of service expertise and use of cutting-edge tech), enabling clients to find the right program/service mix to address their 2021 talent challenges."

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation and assessment tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering MSP/CWS. WilsonHCG was recognized as a Leader overall, and for innovation in services, transformation journey, innovation in technology/tools, and in the geographic footprint and scalability category.

WilsonHCG was also recognized as a "Leader" in NelsonHall's latest NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO.

To learn more about NelsonHall's 2021 MSP/CWS NEAT Vendor Evaluation, please visit NelsonHall's website here.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

TALENT. It's more than a solution; it's who we are.

www.wilsonhcg.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

